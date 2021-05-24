fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.38
320.63
+ 1.95%
DIA
+ 2.41
339.63
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 5.05
409.89
+ 1.22%
TLT
+ 0.48
137.19
+ 0.35%
GLD
+ 0.28
175.76
+ 0.16%

Why Scopus BioPharma's Stock Is Surging Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 24, 2021 2:45 pm
Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA has approved its IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.

Scopus BioPharma's stock has been rising Monday, up 102.07% to a price of $11.6. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 33.07 million, about 98379.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 33.61 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.65 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $47.86 and fallen to a low of $5.13.

