Why Genetron Holdings' Is Trading Lower Today

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 ADS and sales results.

Genetron is currently down 5.24% to a price of $21.25. The stock's volume is currently 297.19 thousand, which is roughly 99.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 298.60 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $20.79 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $31.54 and fallen to a low of $9.03.

