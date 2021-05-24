Why Veritiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it added $50 million to its buyback program, expanding to a total of $100 million.

Veritiv is currently up 18.31% to a price of $59.09. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 309.24 thousand, about 165.52% of its recent 30-day volume average of 186.83 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Veritiv's stock was $43.95 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $53.52 and a low of $9.92 in the past 52 weeks.

