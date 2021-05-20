Why VistaGen Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares are trading higher after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9 per share.

VistaGen Therapeutics' is currently up 12.6% to a price of $2.57. The stock's volume is currently 25.34 million, which is roughly 1597.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.59 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.24 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.18 and fallen to a low of $0.4.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.