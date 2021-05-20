Why Hims & Hers Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Hims & Hers Health's stock is trading up 6.06% to a price of $11.15. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 808.40 thousand, about 59.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.36 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $25.4 and as low as $8.09.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.