fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Why Hims & Hers Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Hims & Hers Health's stock is trading up 6.06% to a price of $11.15. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 808.40 thousand, about 59.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.36 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $25.4 and as low as $8.09.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $2.03 during Thursday's after-market session. SenesTech's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 146.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. read more