Why BM Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:25 pm
BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) shares are trading higher after the company late Monday reported Q1 results, including EBITDA of $8.7 million. Ending service deposits increased 155% year over year.

BM Technologies' stock is trading up 18.23% to a price of $11.05. The stock's volume is currently 242.24 thousand, which is roughly 447.04% of its recent 30-day volume average of 54.19 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.35 and as low as $8.46.

