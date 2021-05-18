fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.61
323.80
+ 0.19%
DIA
-0.61
344.26
-0.18%
SPY
-0.59
416.11
-0.14%
TLT
-0.45
137.24
-0.33%
GLD
+ 0.29
174.41
+ 0.16%

Why Mustang Bio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:20 pm
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares are trading higher after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target from $11 per share.

Mustang Bio's stock is trading up 13.11% to a price of $3.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.39 million, about 216.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.57 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.2 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.22 and fallen to a low of $2.42.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

