Why Mustang Bio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares are trading higher after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target from $11 per share.

Mustang Bio's stock is trading up 13.11% to a price of $3.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.39 million, about 216.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.57 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.2 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.22 and fallen to a low of $2.42.

