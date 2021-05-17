Why AppHarvest's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

AppHarvest is currently up 8.39% to a price of $12.84. The stock's volume is currently 1.50 million, which is roughly 93.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.60 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $17.29 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $42.9 and as low as $10.9.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.