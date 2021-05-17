Why Lion Electric's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales results up from last year.

Lion Electric's stock has been rising Monday, up 7.22% to a price of $16.2. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.31 million, about 102.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.28 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $20.2 and as low as $13.87.

