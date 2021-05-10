Why Select Interior Concepts Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Residential Design Services segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.

"We will continue distinguishing ourselves by our innovative technology and commitment to grow with our customers through trusted partnerships and relationships," said Chief Executive Officer Alan Davenport of Interior Logic Group.

Select Interior Concepts Inc is a diversified product and service company that acts as an installer and distributor of interior building products in residential interior design services.

The stock was trading 16.91% higher at $10.44 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.88 and a 52-week low of $2.03.