fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.23
327.80
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 1.56
340.78
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.08
414.71
+ 0.26%

Why Zynga's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 6, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company raised guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Chartboost for roughly $250 million.

The company sees FY2021 and beyond sales guidance of $2.7 billion and bookings of $2.9 billion. Zynga also sees second-quarter sales guidance of $675 million and bookings of $710 million.

Zynga is a company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook.

The stock was trading 3.21% higher at $10.47 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.32 and a 52-week low of $7.42.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Tilray, Aphria, Zynga Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  read more

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 94.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics showcased data for Elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration at the 2021 ARVO Annual Meeting. read more

14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported initial booster data against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday morning saw 331 companies set new 52-week highs. read more