Why Zynga's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company raised guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Chartboost for roughly $250 million.

The company sees FY2021 and beyond sales guidance of $2.7 billion and bookings of $2.9 billion. Zynga also sees second-quarter sales guidance of $675 million and bookings of $710 million.

Zynga is a company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook.

The stock was trading 3.21% higher at $10.47 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.32 and a 52-week low of $7.42.