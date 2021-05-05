Regional Health Properties Stock Surges 87%

Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) shares are trading sharply higher on above-average volume with no company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

A Regional Health Properties spokesperson told Benzinga "there has not been any news announced."

Regional Health Properties Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

The stock closed up 87% at $18.56. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.80 and a 52-week low of $1.12.