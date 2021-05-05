fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%

Why Athenex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 3:29 pm
Athenex's (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired Kuur Therapeutics.

Athenex stock is trading up 21.02% to a price of $4.56. The stock's current volume for the day is 213.15 million, which is approximately 11151.6% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.91 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.02 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $15.24 and fallen to a low of $3.66.

