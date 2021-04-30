fbpx
QQQ
-1.54
341.76
-0.45%
DIA
-1.85
342.45
-0.54%
SPY
-2.42
422.42
-0.58%

Why Is Roku's Stock Trading Lower Today?

byRandy Elias
April 30, 2021 12:55 pm
Why Is Roku's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading lower following a report the YouTubeTV app was removed from the company's channel store amid a contract dispute with Google.

Reports also indicate YouTube says the company has been working with Roku to renew our deal to distribute YouTube TV on their devices.

Roku operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player.

Roku's stock was trading down 3% at $345.73 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $486.72 and a 52-week low of $100.19.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

