Why ClearSign Technologies's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:24 am
ClearSign Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

ClearSign Technologies's (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock is trading up 19.2% to a price of $5.21. The stock's volume is currently 406.53 thousand, which is roughly 175.2% of its recent 30-day volume average of 232.04 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ClearSign Technologies shares are trading higher after the announced it received official certification from the Chinese government confirming that its 125hp fire tube boiler burner is approved to be sold in the Chinese market.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ClearSign Technologies's stock was $4.8 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.0 and a low of $0.45 in the past 52 weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

