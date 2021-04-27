Why DermTech's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In DermTech's Stock Today

DermTech's (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 15.75% to a price of $49.28. The stock's volume is currently 2.83 million, which is roughly 208.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DermTech shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch DermTech PLAplusTM, its test for the enhanced early detection of melanoma.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $54.74 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $84.49 and as low as $9.64.

