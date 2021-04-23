Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Southwestern Energy's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Southwestern Energy's Stock Today

Southwestern Energy's (NYSE:SWN) stock has been falling Friday, down 2.12% to a price of $3.95. The stock's volume is currently 1.05 million, which is roughly 6.4% of its recent 30-day volume average of 16.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Southwestern Energy shares are trading lower after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Southwestern Energy's stock was $4.3 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.88 and a low of $2.18 in the past 52 weeks.

