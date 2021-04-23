Analyzing The Price Action In SVB Finl Gr Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In SVB Finl Gr's Stock Today

SVB Finl Gr's (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock has been rising Friday, up 7.45% to a price of $547.73. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 107.50 thousand, about 17.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 628.45 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SVB Financial Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $513.88 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $577.06 and fallen to a low of $152.76.

