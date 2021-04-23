Why United Microelectronics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In United Microelectronics's Stock Today

United Microelectronics's (NYSE:UMC) stock has been rising Friday, up 8.04% to a price of $10.35. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.01 million, about 18.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United Microelectronics Corp shares are trading higher, potentially amid recent reports the company is planning on raising prices due to the chip shortage.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of United Microelectronics's stock was $9.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.28 and a low of $2.39 in the past 52 weeks.

