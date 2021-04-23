fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.90
333.30
+ 0.57%
DIA
+ 0.59
337.51
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 1.98
410.29
+ 0.48%
TLT
-0.39
140.78
-0.28%
GLD
-0.57
167.63
-0.34%

Why United Microelectronics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In United Microelectronics's Stock Today

United Microelectronics's (NYSE:UMC) stock has been rising Friday, up 8.04% to a price of $10.35. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.01 million, about 18.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United Microelectronics Corp shares are trading higher, potentially amid recent reports the company is planning on raising prices due to the chip shortage.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of United Microelectronics's stock was $9.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.28 and a low of $2.39 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why United Microelectronics Is Trading Higher Today

United Microelectronics's Stock Price And Volume Action United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is currently up 7.58% to a price of $10.11. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.28 million, which is approximately 16.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.79 million. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During the morning session on Monday, 372 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 82 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more