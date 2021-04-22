Why Travelzoo's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Travelzoo's Stock Today

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is currently down 1.87% to a price of $14.66. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 26.44 thousand, about 31.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 83.62 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Travelzoo shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $19.83 and as low as $4.15.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.