Why Allogene Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:11 am
Allogene Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Allogene Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.29% to a price of $34.17. The stock's volume is currently 151.36 thousand, which is roughly 17.71% of its recent 30-day volume average of 854.46 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Allogene Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to ALLO-715 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Allogene Therapeutics's stock was $34.53 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $55.0 and a low of $24.85 in the past 52 weeks.

