Why Canoo Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:12 am
The Price And Volume Action In Canoo's Stock Today

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is currently down 8.46% to a price of $7.74. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.00 million, which is approximately 25.69% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.79 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Canoo shares are trading lower after B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.95 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.9 and as low as $8.05.

