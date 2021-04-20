fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In Delta Apparel Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:03 am
The Price And Volume Action In Delta Apparel's Stock Today

Delta Apparel's (AMEX:DLA) stock is trading up 1.42% to a price of $27.43. The stock's volume is currently 20.04 thousand, which is roughly 91.76% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.84 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Delta Apparel shares are trading higher after the company issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $26.92 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $29.0 and as low as $9.0.

