Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in APA's Stock Today

APA's (NASDAQ:APA) stock is trading up 1.15% to a price of $18.21. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.40 million, which is approximately 18.32% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.66 million.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: APA shares are trading higher after Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $18.98 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $23.85 and fallen to a low of $7.38.

