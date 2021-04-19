Why Is It Moving? Looking At EMCORE's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In EMCORE's Stock Today

EMCORE's (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock is trading up 5.05% to a price of $6.3. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 542.63 thousand, about 131.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 413.81 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: EMCORE shares are trading higher after the company issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.42 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.2 and as low as $2.35.

