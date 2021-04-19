Why American River Bankshares's Stock is Up During Today's Session

American River Bankshares's Stock Price And Volume Action

American River Bankshares's (NASDAQ:AMRB) stock has been rising Monday, up 22.32% to a price of $20.25. The stock's volume is currently 82.92 thousand, which is roughly 386.81% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.44 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: American River Bankshares are trading higher. The company reported Q1 earnings and also signed a merger agreement with Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of American River Bankshares's stock was $15.4 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $17.24 and a low of $8.9 in the past 52 weeks.

