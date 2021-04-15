Why Armada Hoffler Properties Is Trading Higher Today

Armada Hoffler Properties's Stock Price And Volume Action

Armada Hoffler Properties's (NYSE:AHH) stock has been rising Thursday, up 4.01% to a price of $13.47. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 77.46 thousand, about 26.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 289.72 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Armada Hoffler Properties shares are trading higher after the DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $16 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $14.32 and as low as $6.4.

