Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Kymera Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Kymera Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is currently up 16.55% to a price of $35.68. The stock's current volume for the day is 161.51 thousand, which is approximately 31.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 517.65 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kymera Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $51.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $91.92 and fallen to a low of $25.43.

