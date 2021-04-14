fbpx
QQQ
-0.96
341.56
-0.28%
DIA
+ 1.91
334.88
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 0.75
412.12
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.44
138.92
-0.31%
GLD
-0.53
163.95
-0.32%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Kymera Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2021 10:52 am
Kymera Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is currently up 16.55% to a price of $35.68. The stock's current volume for the day is 161.51 thousand, which is approximately 31.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 517.65 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kymera Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $51.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $91.92 and fallen to a low of $25.43.

