fbpx
QQQ
-0.95
341.55
-0.28%
DIA
+ 2.02
334.77
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 0.72
412.14
+ 0.17%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Grupo Televisa's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Grupo Televisa's Stock Price And Volume Action

Grupo Televisa's (NYSE:TV) stock is trading up 22.62% to a price of $12.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 18.11 million, which is approximately 1134.22% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.60 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Grupo Televisa shares are trading higher after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal valued at $4.8 billion. Televisa will receive $3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in Univision equity.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.64 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.22 and as low as $4.73.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    During Wednesday's morning session, 226 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 168 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

  During Friday's morning trading, 47 companies set new 52-week highs. read more