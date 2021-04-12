Why Taysha Gene Therapies's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Taysha Gene Therapies's Stock Today

Taysha Gene Therapies's (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock is trading up 18.73% to a price of $25.74. The stock's current volume for the day is 258.38 thousand, which is approximately 286.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 90.09 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Taysha Gene Therapies shares are trading higher after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $25.67 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $33.35 and fallen to a low of $18.16.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.