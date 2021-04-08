Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Merus's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Merus's Stock Price And Volume Action

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) is currently up 2.78% to a price of $23.03. The stock's volume is currently 7.28 thousand, which is roughly 4.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 146.32 thousand.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Merus shares are trading higher after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.

The 50-day moving average price of Merus's stock was $23.35 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $31.27 and a low of $10.18 in the past 52 weeks.

