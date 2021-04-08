Why F-star Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In F-star Therapeutics's Stock Today

F-star Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock is trading up 2.54% to a price of $10.48. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.98 thousand, about 3.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 125.38 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: F-Star Therapeutics shares are trading higher after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of F-star Therapeutics's stock was $9.87 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $15.5 and a low of $6.61 in the past 52 weeks.

