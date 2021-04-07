Why Is It Moving? Looking At TransMedics Group's Price Action Today

TransMedics Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

TransMedics Group's (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock is trading up 2.8% to a price of $36.52. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 731.55 thousand, about 74.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 988.50 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TransMedics Group shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA advisory committee panel voted 12 to 5 that the benefits of the OCS Heart System outweigh the risks.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $34.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $49.5 and as low as $11.51.

