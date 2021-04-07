Analyzing The Price Action In Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Today

Oncternal Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Oncternal Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.61% to a price of $9.13. The stock's volume is currently 126.68 thousand, which is roughly 8.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.45 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oncternal Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.45 and as low as $1.49.

