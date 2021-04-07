fbpx
Why Maxeon Solar Technologies Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 7, 2021 9:56 am
The Price And Volume Action In Maxeon Solar Technologies's Stock Today

Maxeon Solar Technologies's (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 9.6% to a price of $26.41. The stock's current volume for the day is 142.25 thousand, which is approximately 22.68% of its previous 30-day average volume of 627.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $37.59 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $57.97 and fallen to a low of $11.78.

