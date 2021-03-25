Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in F-star Therapeutics's Stock Today

F-star Therapeutics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

F-star Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock is trading up 24.69% to a price of $13.79. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 147.87 thousand, about 183.67% of its recent 30-day volume average of 80.51 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: F-Star Therapeutics shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of F-star Therapeutics’s stock was $9.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.99 and a low of $6.61 in the past 52 weeks.

