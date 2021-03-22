Why Is It Moving? Looking At Acer Therapeutics's Price Action Today

Acer Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Acer Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ACER) stock has been rising Monday, up 18.78% to a price of $4.02. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.70 million, which is approximately 231.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.17 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Acer Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Relief for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs and MSUD. The company will receive a $10 million cash payment from the deal.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.48 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.84 and as low as $1.08.

