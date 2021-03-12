Why M.D.C. Holdings Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In M.D.C. Holdings's Stock Today

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is currently down 5.69% to a price of $57.02. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 124.01 thousand, about 18.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 663.35 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: M.D.C. shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target from $63 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $53.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $61.58 and fallen to a low of $15.75.

