fbpx
QQQ
-5.21
323.25
-1.64%
DIA
+ 1.83
323.52
+ 0.56%
SPY
-1.07
394.53
-0.27%
TLT
-2.96
141.97
-2.13%
GLD
-1.53
163.06
-0.95%

Why M.D.C. Holdings Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 12, 2021 10:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • Insights On Recent Price Action The stock's 50day moving average was $53.9 at the time this article was published.
  • The Price And Volume Action In M.D.C. Holdings's Stock Today M.D.C. Holdings (NYSEMDC) is currently down 5.69% to a price of $57.02.
Why M.D.C. Holdings Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In M.D.C. Holdings's Stock Today

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is currently down 5.69% to a price of $57.02. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 124.01 thousand, about 18.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 663.35 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: M.D.C. shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target from $63 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $53.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $61.58 and fallen to a low of $15.75.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

  On Thursday morning, 420 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks Making New 52-Week Highs/Lows For Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 (Via Benzinga Pro's Signals Tool)

52-Week Highs: Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Match Group (MTCH) Adagene (ADAG) Xunlei (XNET) Wingstop (WING) Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) PAVmed (PAVM) NeoGenomics (NEO) II-VI (IIVIP) BK Technologies read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs. read more