Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Evercore's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Evercore's Stock Today

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is currently up 2.69% to a price of $139.77. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 85.56 thousand, about 14.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 587.26 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Evercore shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $144 to $155 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $117.98 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $137.39 and as low as $33.25.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.