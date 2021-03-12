Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Evercore's Stock Today
- Why It's Moving Benzinga Pro's realtime breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares Evercore shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $144 to $155 per share.
- The Price And Volume Action In Evercore's Stock Today Evercore (NYSEEVR) is currently up 2.69% to a price of $139.77.
The Price And Volume Action In Evercore's Stock Today
Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is currently up 2.69% to a price of $139.77. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 85.56 thousand, about 14.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 587.26 thousand.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Evercore shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $144 to $155 per share.
Further Analysis of Recent Price Action
The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $117.98 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $137.39 and as low as $33.25.
If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.