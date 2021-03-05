fbpx
Why Guidewire Software's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:34 am
The Price And Volume Action In Guidewire Software's Stock Today

Guidewire Software's (NYSE:GWRE) stock has been falling Friday, down 6.37% to a price of $100.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 530.40 thousand, which is approximately 86.77% of its previous 30-day average volume of 611.50 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Guidewire Software shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Guidewire Software's stock was $123.3 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $134.22 and a low of $71.64 in the past 52 weeks.

