Why Nielsen Holdings Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2021 10:30 am
The Price And Volume Action In Nielsen Holdings's Stock Today

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is currently up 1.99% to a price of $24.46. The stock's volume is currently 886.36 thousand, which is roughly 22.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nielsen shares are trading higher after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $20 to $30 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $22.15 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $25.05 and fallen to a low of $11.62.

