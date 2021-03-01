fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.26
306.88
+ 2.31%
DIA
+ 7.36
301.42
+ 2.38%
SPY
+ 8.85
371.17
+ 2.33%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Apollo Endosurgery's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Apollo Endosurgery's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Apollo Endosurgery's Stock Price And Volume Action

Apollo Endosurgery's (NASDAQ:APEN) stock has been rising Monday, up 22.6% to a price of $5.51. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.40 million, which is approximately 2518.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 253.94 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Apollo Endosurgery shares are trading higher after the company announced that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the Orbera intragastric balloon for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.12 and fallen to a low of $1.24.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  During Monday's morning session, 230 companies made new 52-week highs. read more

38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares rose 116% to $10.13 in pre-market trading after the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the orbera intragastric balloon for treatment of patients with NASH. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs. read more