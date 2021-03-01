Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Apollo Endosurgery's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Apollo Endosurgery's Stock Price And Volume Action

Apollo Endosurgery's (NASDAQ:APEN) stock has been rising Monday, up 22.6% to a price of $5.51. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.40 million, which is approximately 2518.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 253.94 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Apollo Endosurgery shares are trading higher after the company announced that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the Orbera intragastric balloon for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.12 and fallen to a low of $1.24.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.