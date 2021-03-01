Why Nabriva Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nabriva Therapeutics's Stock Today

Nabriva Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock has been falling Monday, down 18.41% to a price of $1.95. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.82 million, which is approximately 352.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.37 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nabriva Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced a $25.4 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nabriva Therapeutics's stock was $2.79 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.23 and a low of $0.36 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.