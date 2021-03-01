fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.35
306.79
+ 2.34%
DIA
+ 7.39
301.39
+ 2.39%
SPY
+ 8.92
371.09
+ 2.35%
TLT
-2.57
145.69
-1.79%
GLD
+ 0.97
160.87
+ 0.6%

Why Nabriva Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nabriva Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nabriva Therapeutics's Stock Today

Nabriva Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock has been falling Monday, down 18.41% to a price of $1.95. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.82 million, which is approximately 352.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.37 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nabriva Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced a $25.4 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nabriva Therapeutics's stock was $2.79 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.23 and a low of $0.36 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

72 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares jumped 194.5% to close at $58.90 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share. read more

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares jumped 111.5% to $23.48 on a merger deal with EV charging company EVBox Group. read more

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more