Analyzing The Price Action In Pandion Therapeutics Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:23 am
Analyzing The Price Action In Pandion Therapeutics Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Pandion Therapeutics's Stock Today

Pandion Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:PAND) stock has been rising Thursday, up 131.64% to a price of $59.45. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.42 million, about 3578.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 123.39 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pandion Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Merck for $60 per share in cash.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.31 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $27.19 and as low as $10.28.

