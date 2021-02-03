Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why IEC Electronics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

IEC Electronics's Stock Price And Volume Action

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is currently down 5.26% to a price of $16.07. The stock's volume is currently 51.95 thousand, which is roughly 17.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 292.51 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: IEC Electronics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $12.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.98 and fallen to a low of $5.0.

