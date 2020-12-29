Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in AbCellera Biologics's Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

AbCellera Biologics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

AbCellera Biologics’s (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 5.0% to a price of $38.8. The stock’s volume is currently 372.65 thousand, which is roughly 18.25% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.04 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AbCellera Biologics shares are trading higher after the company's 13D showed Peter Thiel reported a 5.3% stake in AbCellera as of December 15th.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $47.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $71.91 and fallen to a low of $38.3.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABCL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Amphastar's Generic Glucagon, Arcturus Sinks On Vaccine Data, Decision Day For Osmotica
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics Breast Cancer Drug Wins FDA Approval, Adcom Test Awaits Moderna, Virios To Make Wall Street Debut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Gets Adcom Backing, Sio Gene Data, 2 IPOs, BioNTech Clinches China Vaccine Supply Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZ-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.