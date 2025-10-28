While Musk And Zuck Chase Likes, Trump Is Monetizing Belief

When Elon Musk talks about making X the "everything app" and Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Threads as the calmer corner of the internet, Donald Trump's Truth Social has taken a sharper turn — it's literally turning belief into a tradable asset. The announcement led to a surge in its parent company Trump Media & Technology Group Corp‘s (NASDAQ:DJT) stock.

Turning Opinions Into Trading Positions

Through an exclusive partnership with Crypto.com, Trump Media announced that Truth Social will host prediction markets, allowing users to wager on everything from elections to oil prices. Dubbed Truth Predict, the feature will let users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes — a mashup of social chatter and financial speculation.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes called it a "democratization of information," saying "we're empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight."

From Likes To Leverage

The move pushes Truth Social beyond the ad-driven models of X and Threads. Where Musk and Zuckerberg compete for engagement metrics, Trump's platform is building a system where engagement itself carries a market value.

It's a bold attempt to convert online conviction — the same force that fuels political movements and meme stocks — into something measurable and monetizable.

Betting On The Base

With over $3 billion in financial assets and its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, Trump Media is using its momentum to carve a niche at the intersection of politics, crypto, and speculation.

The company says users who earn Truth gems for activity on the platform will even be able to convert them into Crypto.com's CRO tokens to trade in these markets — a loyalty loop that ties social behavior to financial exposure.

Trump Media isn't just building a social network; it's building a belief economy. As Musk and Zuckerberg tinker with algorithms, Trump's betting that conviction — not engagement — is the real currency of the internet.

And if Truth Predict takes off, the next online bull run might not start on Wall Street, but in a Truth Social comment thread.

Image: Shutterstock