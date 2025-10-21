How To Earn $500 A Month From GE Vernova Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share. Last year, it saw losses of 35 cents per share. GE Vernova projects quarterly revenue of $9.16 billion, compared to $8.91 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around GE Vernova, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, GE Vernova offers an annual dividend yield of 0.17%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 25 cents per share ($1.00 a year).

To determine how to earn $500 monthly from GE Vernova, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, take that amount and divide it by GE Vernova's $1.00 dividend: $6,000 / $1.00 = 6,000 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $3,564,420 worth of GE Vernova, or 6,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.00 = 1,200 shares, or $712,884 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis; the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

GEV Price Action: Shares of GE Vernova fell by 1% to close at $594.07 on Monday.

On October 16, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained a GE Vernova rating of Overweight and raised the price target from $675 to $690.

