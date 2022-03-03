Gap Shares Could Move This Much After Q4 Earnings

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) reports earnings Thursday after the bell. Shares of Gap rose 5.43% to close Wednesday’s trading at $14.57.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than 4.5 times its average daily volumes on Wednesday.

“The options market is implying a huge move of 13.7% going into this earnings event,” Zhang mentioned.

There was a buyer of 2,011 of the March 15 puts, selling the same number of contracts of the June 14 puts for a net credit of 30 cents per contract, he added.

“This is really an extension of what is a neutral to bullish view here on Gap and obligating them to purchase $2.75 million worth of Gap shares if the stock is below $14 by that June expiration,” Zhang said.