QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1071.01
41382.99
-2.52%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

Gap Shares Could Move This Much After Q4 Earnings

byCraig Jones
March 3, 2022 10:09 am
Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) reports earnings Thursday after the bell. Shares of Gap rose 5.43% to close Wednesday’s trading at $14.57.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than 4.5 times its average daily volumes on Wednesday.

“The options market is implying a huge move of 13.7% going into this earnings event,” Zhang mentioned.

See Also: Earnings Preview For Gap

There was a buyer of 2,011 of the March 15 puts, selling the same number of contracts of the June 14 puts for a net credit of 30 cents per contract, he added.

“This is really an extension of what is a neutral to bullish view here on Gap and obligating them to purchase $2.75 million worth of Gap shares if the stock is below $14 by that June expiration,” Zhang said.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

