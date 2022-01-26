Why Does David Mann Anticipate 'Flattish' Growth For China In 2022?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC, David Mann of the Mastercard Economics Institute said China is facing challenges due to its property sector not performing well, so the ability to stimulate growth is not strong. He added that the desire for economic growth above the long-term normal isn’t particularly strong as well.
Although China’s overall growth and demand is likely to be “flattish” this year, with real GDP growth expected to be around 5%, overall fundamentals for the long term are still strong, Mann noted.
He also said there is a major increase in the cost of international travel amid supply constraints due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
Price Action: China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66% to close at 3,455.67 on Wednesday.
Also check out what these big stocks insiders are buying
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.